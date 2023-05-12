Bangladesh women lose 3rd T20I by 44 runs as Sri Lanka clinch series 2-1

Sri Lanka women's team secured a 44-run victory against Bangladesh in the third and final T20 International to claim the series 2-1 at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) on Friday.

The Tigresses stunned Sri Lanka by six wickets in the first match before the hosts bounced back with a seven-wicket victory in the second match, making the third and final match a decisive one.

Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka put up a respectable 158-3, riding on the half-centuries of Nilakshi de Silva and Harshitha Samarawickrama.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu gave the side a quick start, making a 23 ball-32 with three fours and two sixes.

But Sri Lanka were reduced to 56-3 before Samarawickra and de Silva pulled the side out of danger with 102 runs in an undefeated fourth wicket stand.

Samarawickrama hit an unbeaten 51 off 42, sending the ball across the ropes six times and de Silva plundered the bowlers to all corners of the park to blast a 39 ball-63 not out, an innings laced with four fours and as many sixes.

De Silva was adjudged the player of the match.

Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akhter and Fahima Khatun took one wicket apiece for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh were able to reach 114-7 in the stipulated 20 overs with captain Nigar Sultana Joty making the highest 31 and Sobhana Mostary adding 30.

Udeshika Prabodhani, Kawya Kavindi and Inoka Ranaweera picked up two wickets apiece for Sri Lanka.

The Lankans earlier took the three-match ODI series 1-0 after the first two ODIs were washed out.