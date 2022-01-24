Bangladesh Women fail to qualify for Commonwealth Games 2022 after losing to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh women's cricket team was eliminated from the qualifying round of the 22nd Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket losing to Sri Lanka by 22 runs in their last match at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

This was the first defeat for Bangladesh women's in their 4th and last match of the five-team qualifying round of the Commonwealth Games Cricket after beating hosts Malaysia by eight wickets, Kenya by 80 runs, and Scotland by nine wickets.

With the day's feat, South Asian Island nation Sri Lanka smartly qualified for the eight-team final round of the Commonwealth Games women's T20 Cricket with all win record .

The 22nd Commonwealth Games scheduled for England's Birmingham in July-August this year with eight teams --England, India, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Barbados (West Indies) and Sri Lanka -- competing in the final round of women's cricket.

In the day's match, Sri Lanka opened the innings first and scored a moderate total of 136 for 6 in stipulated 20 overs.with Chamari Athapaththu quickfiring captain knock 48 runs off just 28 balls, featuring six fours three dices.

Nahida Akhter of Bangladesh grabbed two wickets for 34 runs while Suraiya Azmin, Salma Khatun.and Rumana Ahmed took one wicket apiece.

In reply, Bangladesh women's were forced to fold their innings at 114 for 5 in quota 20 overs, despite making 50 runs in the 2nd wicket partnership by Murshida Khatun and Fargana Haque.

Opener Murshida, who contributed (not out) 50 runs against Scotland, today scored run a ball 36 hitting three fours while Fargana made 33 runs off 39 balls with two boundaries.

Besides, Nigar Sultana and Sobhana Moshtary added 20 and 11 runs respectively.

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, who scored the match highest 48 runs, also displayed her brilliance in bowling to grab three wickets for 17 runs and was adjudged player of the match.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana identified what went wrong for her team.

"They managed to score extra boundaries in the last three overs. And we could not do well with the bat," she said.

Athapaththu was particularly impressed with her bowlers in this game.

"I had complete confidence in our experienced bowling attack. The plan was to bowl lots of dot balls to exert pressure," she said.

Athapaththu was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament awards.

"I wanted to bat through, but I'm reasonably happy with the start I got today, giving a platform for the other players to compile a challenging total," she said.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) will announce the cricket line-up in due course, once Sri Lanka are officially confirmed as the eighth team in Birmingham, joining Australia, Barbados, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa, who have already qualified for the Games.