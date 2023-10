Bangladesh women beat Pakistan by 20 runs in the second WT20I of the three-match series.

With the win, Bangladesh took the series 2-0 with one game in hand.

Shorna Akter top-scored with an unbeaten 27 off 22 balls, as the hosts put up 120-6 after being asked to bat first.

Pakistan never got going in their chase and could only score 100-7 in their 20 overs.