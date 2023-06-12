Bangladesh Women cricketers awarded with salary hike

Sports

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 09:40 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Women cricketers awarded with salary hike

Nigar Sultana and Co would have a pay ceiling of Tk1,00,000, with a Tk50,000 minimum. The eighth board meeting of the BCB also resulted in key decisions regarding broadcasting and infrastructure.

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 09:40 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The salaries and match fees for women's cricket players have been dramatically boosted, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan, who made the announcement on Monday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Nigar Sultana and Co would have a pay ceiling of Tk1,00,000, with a Tk50,000 minimum. The eighth board meeting of the BCB also resulted in key decisions regarding broadcasting and infrastructure.

In order to create additional venues to suit domestic leagues, Nazmul explained that the board planned to upgrade its cricketing infrastructure. 

The BCB has made the decision to apply for its own TV station, BCB TV, in order to resolve broadcasting concerns.

The BCB has approved five ad hoc regional committees, including Dhaka, Sylhet, and Chattogram, in an effort to decentralise, with the board president intending to arrange the Khulna committee soon. 

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

4h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

11h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

13h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

2h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

9h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA