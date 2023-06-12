Bangladesh Women cricketers awarded with salary hike

The salaries and match fees for women's cricket players have been dramatically boosted, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan, who made the announcement on Monday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Nigar Sultana and Co would have a pay ceiling of Tk1,00,000, with a Tk50,000 minimum. The eighth board meeting of the BCB also resulted in key decisions regarding broadcasting and infrastructure.

In order to create additional venues to suit domestic leagues, Nazmul explained that the board planned to upgrade its cricketing infrastructure.

The BCB has made the decision to apply for its own TV station, BCB TV, in order to resolve broadcasting concerns.

The BCB has approved five ad hoc regional committees, including Dhaka, Sylhet, and Chattogram, in an effort to decentralise, with the board president intending to arrange the Khulna committee soon.