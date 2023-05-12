Bangladesh win toss as Tamim Iqbal choses to bowl first in 2nd ODI against Ireland

Bangladesh have won the toss in the 2nd ODI against Ireland at Chelmsford under gloomy overcast conditions and have decided to bowl.

After the first ODI was washed out due to rain, the second one also had a delayed toss and overs curtailed because of rain and it will be a 45-overs-a-side match.

Neither side made any changes to the starting XI although there were talks of Bangladesh perhaps going in with another pace bowling option instead of three spinners.

"We could have batted better on a challenging wicket last game. We were in a position to put 270-280 but our bowling was great. We had a good training session yesterday, long one and the weather was fantastic," Tamim said at the toss.

Andy Balbirnie, Ireland Captain said, "It's a pretty good wicket. We could've bowled a bit better but it was strange as we were 60 for three," at the toss.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Towhid Hridoy, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Shoriful Islam, 9 Ebadot Hossain, 10 Taijul Islam, 11 Hasan Mahmud.

Ireland XI: 1 Paul Stirling, 2 Stephen Doheny, 3 Andrew Balbirnie (capt), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Lorcan Tucker, 6 Curtis Campher, 7 George Dockrell, 8 Andrew McBrine, 9 Mark Adair, 10 Graham Hume, 11 Josh Little.