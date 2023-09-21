Bangladesh win toss and Litton elects to field against New Zealand in 1st ODI

Bangladesh have won the toss and stand-in skipper Litton Das has elected to field first in the 1st ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at Mirpur on Thursday.

The Tigers, who are looking to test out some of the fringe players ahead of the World Cup next month in India have been boosted by the return of former ODI captain Tamim Iqbal and former T20I captain Mahmudullah Riyad.

New Zealand have also named a young outfit with players looking to impress ahead of the the ICC's premier ODI event.

There is plenty of chance for there to be rain in the day according to the weather forecast and that could mean a curtailed match or even a washout in the 1st ODI.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Litton Das (capt), 2 Tamim Iqbal, 3 Tanzid Hasan Tamim, 4 Soumya Sarkar, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Towhid Hridoy, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Nurul Hasan (wk), 9 Nasum Ahmed 10, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand XI: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Will Young, 3 Chad Bowes, 4 Henry Nicholls, 5 Tom Blundell (wk), 6 Rachin Ravindra, 7 Cole McConchie, 8 Ish Sodhi, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Lockie Ferguson (capt), 11 Trent Boult