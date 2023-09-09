Bangladesh win toss and field, Nasum comes in for Afif

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to field first in their second Super Fours match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. 

Bangladesh have made one change from the previous game. The visitors have sacrificed some batting depth for an extra bowler as they have brought in left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed in place of Afif Hossain. 

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are unchanged.

"We will field first, no particular reason, there could be some rain around. We have one extra bowler and we will bowl first. A must-win situation, but playing against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka isn't easy. There is no room for complacency, it's a bit different to pakistan and we'll have to adjust. One change, Nasum replaces Afif Hossain," Shakib told Dominic Cork at the toss.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is happy to bat first as the expects the ball to do a bit later under the floodlight. 

"We would have batted first, it'll seam and spin a bit under lights. The rules in ODIs mean it's difficult to defend totals, but we do have class bowlers like Pathiran and Theekshana, that helped us fight back against Afghanistan. The talk is about trusting yourselves and following the process. The guys have been delivering and that's key to being a good side. Same team for us," he said.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

