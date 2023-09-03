Bangladesh win toss and elect to bat first in must-win Afghanistan clash

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first in their must-win clash against Afghanistan in their second Asia Cup match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. On the other hand, it is Afghanistan's opening game in the tournament and a win here will help them seal a Super Four spot.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who starred with the bat at number three against Sri Lanka, is likely to open with Mohammad Naim as Tanzid Hasan has been dropped. Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain and Hasan Mahmud have returned to the playing XI at the expense of Tanzid, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

"We will bat first. It looks like a good wicket and keeping the weather in mind, it is very hot. We have three changes. We didn't execute with the bat and that was our downfall, but today is a new day and a good wicket, hopefully we put up a good score on the board," Shakib said.

On the other hand, Afghanistan have recalled seam-bowling all-rounder Karim Janat after six years. Left-handed batter Najibullah Zadran is also back after injury.

"We would have batted first as well. Quite excited, we have a lot of crowd and supporters here. The preparation was quite good, we had a series against Pakistan and we have been here for the last week. We have two seam all rounders, one seamer, three spinners and the rest of them are batters," Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi stated.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman