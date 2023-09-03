Bangladesh win toss and elect to bat first in must-win Afghanistan clash

Sports

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 04:26 pm

Related News

Bangladesh win toss and elect to bat first in must-win Afghanistan clash

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who starred with the bat at number three against Sri Lanka, is likely to open with Mohammad Naim as Tanzid Hasan has been dropped. Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain and Shoriful Islam have returned to the playing XI in the expense of Tanzid, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 04:26 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first in their must-win clash against Afghanistan in their second Asia Cup match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. On the other hand, it is Afghanistan's opening game in the tournament and a win here will help them seal a Super Four spot.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who starred with the bat at number three against Sri Lanka, is likely to open with Mohammad Naim as Tanzid Hasan has been dropped. Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain and Hasan Mahmud have returned to the playing XI at the expense of Tanzid, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. 

"We will bat first. It looks like a good wicket and keeping the weather in mind, it is very hot. We have three changes. We didn't execute with the bat and that was our downfall, but today is a new day and a good wicket, hopefully we put up a good score on the board," Shakib said.

On the other hand, Afghanistan have recalled seam-bowling all-rounder Karim Janat after six years. Left-handed batter Najibullah Zadran is also back after injury. 

"We would have batted first as well. Quite excited, we have a lot of crowd and supporters here. The preparation was quite good, we had a series against Pakistan and we have been here for the last week. We have two seam all rounders, one seamer, three spinners and the rest of them are batters," Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi stated.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

 

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team / Asia cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic pollution has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. Photo: Nayem Ali

Tiny but deadly: Microplastics now running through our hearts

2h | Panorama
Shanta Regal

Shanta Regal: Height of luxury in the ritziest part of Dhaka

3h | Habitat
An electric-vehicle charging point near Braintree, in eastern England in August 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

Even in the age of Tesla, European gasoline demand is booming

4h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Undone by Uber: When ride-sharing takes a U-turn to ride-hailing

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

51m | TBS World
Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

4h | TBS Today
How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

5h | Tech Talk
PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

22h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh