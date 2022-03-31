Bangladesh win toss and decide to bowl first against SA, Tamim misses out

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to field first in the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban. The visitors are without Tamim Iqbal and Shoriful Islam. Tamim is missing out due to a stomach ache from the morning and has stayed back at the hotel. Shoriful Islam has been rested for some minor niggles. Khaled Ahmed will fill in for Shoriful while Shadman Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy will open the innings.

On the other hand, South Africa have handed debuts to Ryan Rickelton and Lizaad Williams. They are playing two spinners - Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer - for the first time in a home Test in 52 years. This is Harmer's first Test match since 2015.

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain