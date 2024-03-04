Bangladesh win toss and choose to field on green Sylhet surface against Sri Lanka in 1st T20I

Bangladesh have won the toss of the first T20I against Sri Lanka and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has chosen to field on a green surface in Sylhet.

The Tigers have made four changes to the starting XI from the last time they played a T20I with Litton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali and Taskin Ahmed coming in.

The players who they replaced are Rony Talukdar, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, and Tanvir Islam.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled in June this year, this series will be one to help both teams prepare for the big tournament.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka both have players already in T20 mode.

Bangladesh players are coming into this 3-match series on the back of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) while Sri Lanka recently beat Afghanistan in this format.

The home side has a new look to it with Shanto leading this rather young side as they start their preparation for the main event.

Sri Lanka too have a change in captaincy for the first two games with regular skipper Wanindu Hasaranga suspended for the first two games and Charith Asalanka will lead the side in his absence.

The Lankans played some exciting cricket against Afghanistan and would look to carry that into these three games.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana