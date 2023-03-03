Bangladesh win toss and choose to bowl in must-win 2nd ODI against England

In a must-win match after losing the first ODI, Bangladesh are looking to win the second game in the three-match series against England.

Bangladesh won the toss and chooses to bowl, as captain Tamim Iqbal reckons the pitch looks "a bit soft compared to the first game, a bit tacky."

Bangladesh remained unchanged from the first match.

"We've had a long chat as a team about what we need to do, main thing is to execute," Tamim said during the toss.

England though, despite winning the first match, made two changes, with Sam Curran and Saqib Mahmood coming in for Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.

Mahmood is making his England return after a back stress fracture suffered at the start of last summer.

Buttler said England wanted to bat, so he's happy to post a score this time around.

"Dawid played an outstanding innings and carried the batting [in the first ODI]. It's good to win games where you don't play your best, so areas to improve on today."

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Taijul Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 James Vince, 5 Jos Buttler (capt, wk), 6 Will Jacks, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Saqib Mahmood, 11 Mark Wood