Bangladesh win toss and choose to bowl in must-win 2nd ODI against England

Sports

TBS Report
03 March, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 12:08 pm

Related News

Bangladesh win toss and choose to bowl in must-win 2nd ODI against England

Bangladesh remained unchanged from the first match.

TBS Report
03 March, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 12:08 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

In a must-win match after losing the first ODI, Bangladesh are looking to win the second game in the three-match series against England.

Bangladesh won the toss and chooses to bowl, as captain Tamim Iqbal reckons the pitch looks "a bit soft compared to the first game, a bit tacky."

Bangladesh remained unchanged from the first match.

"We've had a long chat as a team about what we need to do, main thing is to execute," Tamim said during the toss.

England though, despite winning the first match, made two changes, with Sam Curran and Saqib Mahmood coming in for Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. 

Mahmood is making his England return after a back stress fracture suffered at the start of last summer.

Buttler said England wanted to bat, so he's happy to post a score this time around.

"Dawid played an outstanding innings and carried the batting [in the first ODI]. It's good to win games where you don't play your best, so areas to improve on today."

 

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Taijul Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 James Vince, 5 Jos Buttler (capt, wk), 6 Will Jacks, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Saqib Mahmood, 11 Mark Wood

 

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Bangladesh Cricket Team / England Cricket Team / ODI Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watermelons were cultivated on 7,605 hectares of land in Dacope last year. The coverage was 3,407 hectares and 1,535 hectares in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Photo: TBS

For Dacope's watermelon farmers, harvest doesn't always hit the sweet spot

5h | Panorama
China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

2d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

20h | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

1d | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

1d | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

2d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale