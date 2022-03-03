Bangladesh win toss and bat first against Afghanistan; Munim, Yasir handed debuts in 1st T20I

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has chosen to bat first after winning the toss in the 1st T20I against Afghanistan at Mirpur.

He confirmed that T20I debuts were handed to opener Munim Shahriar and middle-order batter Yasir Ali.

Afghanistan on the other hand went with a more familiar and settled lineup in a match where they will be slight favourites, especially with momentum after winning the third ODI.

However, they too handed debuts to Azmatullah Omarzai and Darwish Rasooli.

Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1.

Afghanistan: 1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2. Hazratullah Zazai, 3. Najibullah Zadran, 4. Mohammad Nabi (capt), 5. Rashid Khan, 6. Azmatullah Omarzai, 7. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 8. Karim Janat, 9. Fazalhaq Farooqi, 10. Qais Ahmed, 11. Darwish Rasooli

Bangladesh Playing XI: 1. Litton Das (wk), 2. Mohammad Naim, 3. Shakib Al Hasan, 4. Mahmudullah (capt), 5. Yasir Ali, 6. Afif Hossain, 7. Munim Shahriar, 8. Mahedi Hasan, 9. Nasum Ahmed, 10. Shoriful Islam, 11. Mustafizur Rahman