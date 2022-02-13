Bangladesh win silver in ISSF Grand Prix

The Bangladesh shooting team comprising Shovon Chowdhury, Rabbi Hasan and Yousuf Ali lost to their Singapore counterparts by 14-16 points in the final and had to content with the silver medal in the competition.

Bangladesh won the silver medal in the men's team event of 10m air rifle of the ongoing ISSF Grand Prix held today (Saturday) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Bangladesh shooting team comprising Shovon Chowdhury, Rabbi Hasan and Yousuf Ali lost to their Singapore counterparts by 14-16 points in the final and had to contend with the silver medal in the competition.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh women's team comprising Nafisa Tabassum, Syeda Atkia Hasan and Sajida Haque bagged the bronze medal in the women's team event 10m air rifles scoring 618.2 points.

Host Indonesia and Singapore have secured the spot of final in this event.

Earlier, shooter Nafisa Tabassum won the first medal for the country in the ISSF Shooting Grand Prix by securing the bronze medal in the 10m air rifles women's event on first day of the competition.

