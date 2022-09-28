Bangladesh win second T20I against UAE by 32 runs, clinch series 2-0

Sports

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 12:00 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 12:19 am

Brief scores: Bangladesh 169/5 ( Mehidy 46, Mosaddek 27, Litton 25) won by 32 runs against UAE 137/5 (Mosaddek 2/8, Taskin 1/22, Ebadot 1/24)

Bangladesh have won the second and final T20 against UAE comprehensively by 32 runs. With that they end the short trip on a high with a T20 series win, something that hasn't happened enough for Bangladesh  in the recent past.

For Bangladesh, the game or the series wasn't just about winning because on paper, the teams are leagues apart. However, this was a training bootcamp of sorts where the newly appointed consultant, Sridharan Sriram could have a glimpse of his players in a competitive scenario. Fair to say that, even though the tigers may not have ticked all the boxes, there was visible improvement in some departments.

In that light Sriram said, "I kept asking them to improve and they did that. We kept things simple today. The ball wasn't getting wet. Credit to the boys for executing today. We wanted to rotate our fast bowlers and that's going to be the theme going forward. There's a tri-series in NZ, it's a different challenge for the boys."

Bangladesh started off well. Speaking of small improvements, it was noticeable that Bangladesh only lost a single wicket in the powerplay as opposed to the heaps of wickets they had been losing prior to tonight's game. 
Sriram wanted impactful contributions from his batters and in a score of 169, there were contributions through out the batting order. Sabbir Rahman started well before falling prey to a rather unfortunate LBW decision from the umpire.

Fans will be disappointed that star batsman Litton Das couldn't score big in either of the games. Rather, they would be disappointed in the fashion in which Litton got himslef dismissed.

The trio of Afif, Yasir and Sohan were impactful as all of them batted with a strike rate of over 160. Yasir Ali and Nurul Hasan Sohan were exemplary in the death overs as they scored 32 runs in the final three, a phase were quickscoring has been a cause of concern for Bangladesh in the recent past.

Chasing 170, UAE never really got going as Bangladesh plagued the chase with early wickets. Apart from the 90 run stand for the fifth wicket, UAE batsmen harldy troubled the bowlers. Mosaddek was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for eight runs while the likes of Nasum, Ebadot and taskin all chipped in with a wicket each. Miraz was judged man of the match for his stint with the bat

All in all the series ended positively for Bangladesh but they would know that the team is far from perfect. There are tons of areas that require immediate attention but winning games of cricket never did any harm and it's important togetinto the habit of winning. This series may be remembered for just that.

