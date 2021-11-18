Bangladesh will miss Mushfiq's services in the T20Is against Pakistan: Mahmudullah

Four cricketers from Bangladesh's squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup will not feature in the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Shakib Al Hasan is out due to injury while the duo of Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das has been left out because of poor form.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin insisted that Mushfiqur Rahim has been rested keeping in mind the busy schedule.

But a day after the announcement of the squad, Mushfiqur Rahim told the media that he was not rested but dropped.

Mushfiqur claimed that he informed the selectors that he would be available for the series.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah had to answer at least five questions regarding Mushfiqur's absence in the pre-match press conference.

He was asked whether he played a part in the decision and if he insisted on picking Mushfiqur.

In reply to all these questions, Mahmudullah kept saying that it was all the team management's decision.

"If I have to talk about my stance, then I have to tell a whole lot of things, a lot of inside information which I shouldn't tell right now. I think the team management can answer better," said Mahmudullah.

"I don't know what Mushfiq said in the media. Let me see that first, then I can comment on that," he added.

But the Bangladesh skipper said that Bangladesh will miss Mushfiqur's services. "It's a decision taken by the team management. I don't want to talk about that much. But what I can tell you is that the team will miss his services," Mahmudullah concluded.