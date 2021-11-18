Bangladesh will miss Mushfiq's services in the T20Is against Pakistan: Mahmudullah

Sports

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 06:31 pm

Related News

Bangladesh will miss Mushfiq's services in the T20Is against Pakistan: Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah kept saying that it was all the team management's decision. 

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 06:31 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Four cricketers from Bangladesh's squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup will not feature in the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Shakib Al Hasan is out due to injury while the duo of Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das has been left out because of poor form.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin insisted that Mushfiqur Rahim has been rested keeping in mind the busy schedule. 

But a day after the announcement of the squad, Mushfiqur Rahim told the media that he was not rested but dropped.

Mushfiqur claimed that he informed the selectors that he would be available for the series. 

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah had to answer at least five questions regarding Mushfiqur's absence in the pre-match press conference.

He was asked whether he played a part in the decision and if he insisted on picking Mushfiqur.

In reply to all these questions, Mahmudullah kept saying that it was all the team management's decision. 

"If I have to talk about my stance, then I have to tell a whole lot of things, a lot of inside information which I shouldn't tell right now. I think the team management can answer better," said Mahmudullah. 

"I don't know what Mushfiq said in the media. Let me see that first, then I can comment on that," he added.

But the Bangladesh skipper said that Bangladesh will miss Mushfiqur's services. "It's a decision taken by the team management. I don't want to talk about that much. But what I can tell you is that the team will miss his services," Mahmudullah concluded.

Cricket

Mahmudullah Riyad / Mushfiqur Rahim / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

5m | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

15m | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

25m | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka