Bangladesh-West Indies Test series named after Padma Bridge

The upcoming two-match Test series between the West Indies and Bangladesh has been named after the Padma Bridge in order to pay tribute to the dream project of the 160 million people of Bangladesh.

Tech giant Walton is sponsoring the Test series which has been officially named 'Padma Bridge Dream Fulfilled Friendship Test Series Presented by Walton.'

The official logo of the series has the image of the Padma Bridge as well. The 6.5-kilometre long bridge will be inaugurated on 25 June.

The two-match Test series will start on Thursday. The first Test will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.