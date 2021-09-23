Bangladesh WC team will have to bear cost of their bio-bubble in Oman till October 9

Sports

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 07:10 pm

Bangladesh WC team will have to bear cost of their bio-bubble in Oman till October 9

The players and staff of the team cannot enter the World Cup bio-bubble upon arrival in Oman. They have to stay in the bubble by themselves for a few days.

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 07:10 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup will begin mid-October in Oman and UAE. Before the commencement of the Super 12s stage, the qualifying stage will take place in Oman. Bangladesh will face Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman in the qualifying stage. Bangladesh will play Scotland in their first game of the tournament on October 17. 

The Bangladesh contingent is supposed to reach Oman on October 3 or 4 to participate in a training camp. The Tigers are likely to play some warm-up matches as well.

But the players and staff of the team cannot enter the World Cup bio-bubble upon arrival in Oman. They have to stay in the bubble by themselves for a few days. The BCB hasn't yet been made aware of the further instructions by the ICC. But Dr Debashish Chowdhury, chief physician of the BCB, gave a primary idea while speaking to the media on Thursday.

"ICC will start supporting the teams financially from October 9 or 10. So the BCB will bear the team's expenses until then. Our cricket operations department has been discussing this with Oman's cricket board. Hopefully, we'll make a complete plan in a couple of days," said Chowdhury.

"We are yet to get the medical plan from the ICC during our stay in Oman and the UAE. I think we will be able to inform you about the medical plan and how we'll proceed during our stay in Oman in two days," he added.

Chowdhury mentioned that all the members of the team must be jabbed twice and negative Covid-19 certificates will be necessary. He stated, "We have to take Covid-19 certificates from here is what I have heard. Everyone should be vaccinated twice. As far as I know, a 24-hour quarantine is mandatory. After completing it, the players can begin training."

The teams have to undergo a six-day mandatory quarantine on arrival in the UAE. But teams already staying in the bio-bubble don't have to quarantine themselves. "According to the ICC rules, teams have to undergo a quarantine of six days. But when it comes to bubble-to-bubble transfers, teams don't need to complete six-day quarantines. But we're yet to be made aware of the full instructions," Dr Chowdhury concluded.

