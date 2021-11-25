Bangladesh vs Pakistan's 1st Test to start at 10pm? That's what the tickets say

Just days after morphing pacer Shohidul Islam's head on Shakib Al Hasan's body in a social media post, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made another comical error.

The first day of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will begin at 10 am tomorrow but the tickets sold to the spectators suggest otherwise.

It's written on the tickets that the day's play will begin at 10 pm! Day-night Tests are yet to take place in Bangladesh. Even T20Is don't start this late here! In fact, the tickets for all five days of the Test has 10 pm written instead of 10 am.

International cricket has returned to the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram after the first Test between Bangladesh and the West Indies earlier this year.

Five thousand spectators can enter the stadium every day to see the tussle between bat and ball.

The people selling tickets at the booths said that they had no idea about the blunder. Rahat, a university student, stated, "How can this happen? How can the BCB finalise it without checking? If they continue to do such things, our cricket will stay where it is now. They can't even look after these small things. How will they take care of bigger issues? It's very shameful."

The Business Standard sought comments from a BCB director regarding this. He said, "It's disappointing. With these kinds of mistakes, the reputation of the BCB is being ruined. The people working on these need to be more careful. We will decide on our next step after knowing more about the incident."