Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Rizwan continues to shine as Pakistan post 167/5

TBS Report
07 October, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 09:48 am

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Rizwan continues to shine as Pakistan post 167/5

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mohammad Rizwan's fifty and Shan Masood's handy 31 helped Pakistan reach 167 for five after 20 overs in the first game of the New Zealand T20I tri-nation series in Christchurch. 

Pakistan didn't lose any wicket in the powerplay but once again failed to make good use of the field restrictions. They were 43 for none after six overs. Rizwan could have been dismissed in the fourth over itself had Sabbir Rahman not missed a straightforward run out opportunity. 

Nurul brought Mehidy Hasan Miraz on in the 8th over and he immediately made an impact. Babar Azam top-edged a sweep and Mustafizur Rahman took an easy catch at short fine leg.

Shan Masood (31 off 22) had a tough start but made up for the initial dot balls with four fours and a six before Nasum Ahmed got rid of him.

Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali returned quickly but it was once again Rizwan (78 off 50) who headlined Pakistan's progress in the first innings. 

The spinners - Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain and Nasum - fared very well. Taskin was exceptional, picking up two for 25 in his four overs. Mustafizur and Hasan's economy rates were on the higher side. Mustafizur was the most expensive bowler, giving away 48 off his quota of four overs.

 

