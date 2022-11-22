Bangladesh vs India 3rd ODI shifted from Mirpur to Chattogram

The India cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on 1 December to play three ODIs and two Test matches.

The Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2. This will be the first visit by the Indian side to Bangladesh for a bilateral series since 2015.

The ODI series kicks off the tour with the first two matches taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The third ODI, initially scheduled to take place in Mirpur, has been moved to the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram which will be the venue for the first Test also. The two teams will then return to Dhaka for the second Test.