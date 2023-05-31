Bangladesh A on the verge of follow-on in third Test against Windies A

Bangladesh A are struggling and on the verge of a follow-on in the third unofficial Test against West Indies A in Sylhet. After bundling the visitors for 445, the hosts are seven down for 157 at the end of the second day's play. They currently trail by 288 runs.

Only three batters - Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan and Nurul Hasan - scored more than 25 runs while fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib is unbeaten on 17.

Nasum Ahmed, who picked up three wickets on the first day, completed his five-for on Wednesday. He bowled 38.5 overs and conceded 133 runs to reach the milestone. Fast bowlers Musfik Hasan and Shoriful Islam bagged a brace each.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul was the highest scorer with 83 runs while the skipper Joshua Da Silva scored 82. There were a couple more fifties from the visitors.

Bangladesh A had a shaky start with the bat in reply to the visitors' mammoth 445. The opening pair of Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir lasted eight overs before Joy became the first prey of the visitors. Mominul came in and soon departed in the 10th over. Zakir and skipper Saif then tried to build up a partnership but Zakir was run out on 29.

Saif top scored with 32 to his name.

The hosts kept losing wickets in regular intervals and were seven down for 138 in the 39th over. Sakib and Nasum saw off the last 10 overs of the day and took the hosts' score to 157/7.

For West Indies A, Anderson Phillip and Kevin Sinclair bagged a brace each.