Bangladesh upstage higher-ranked Cambodia in FIFA friendly

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 08:40 pm

Skipper Jamal Bhuyan could've opened the account early on for Bangladesh but missed the opportunity. Rakib Hossain scored the match-winning goal for Bangladesh. 

Bangladesh men's football team defeated a higher-ranked Cambodia 1-0 in a FIFA international friendly match in Cambodia National Stadium at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh. 

This was Bangladesh's first win in 10 months and in their 8th attempt in international football.

Bangladesh, who are ranked 192nd currently, didn't have a great record against Cambodia (174th). 

The last time the two sides met before this match was in March 2019 where Cambodia defeated Bangladesh. 

Skipper Jamal Bhuyan could've opened the account early on for Bangladesh but missed the opportunity. Rakib Hossain scored the match-winning goal for Bangladesh. 

 

 

