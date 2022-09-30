Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch

TBS Report
30 September, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 11:23 pm

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch

In a video uploaded by the BCB, they mention the jersey takes inspiration from three things Bangladeshis take pride in - the jamdani, the Royal Bengal tiger, and the Sunderbans - in the design.

TBS Report
30 September, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 11:23 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh's T20I team might be lacking spark in the way they play, but that certainly hasn't stopped the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) from pulling off one of the best-looking jerseys for the T20I World Cup in Australia.

In a video uploaded by the BCB on its socials, they mention the jersey takes inspiration from three things Bangladeshis take pride in - the jamdani, the Royal Bengal tiger, and the Sunderbans - in the design.

What can certainly be said is, even if Bangladesh ends up losing matches in the World Cup, they will be losing in style in more ways than one! 

