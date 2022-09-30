Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch

Bangladesh's T20I team might be lacking spark in the way they play, but that certainly hasn't stopped the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) from pulling off one of the best-looking jerseys for the T20I World Cup in Australia.

The grand revealing!



This year's Men's World Cup 2022 jersey for the Bangladesh Cricket Team has been created using the essence of Bangladesh.#BCB #Cricket pic.twitter.com/sONjignwYL— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 30, 2022

In a video uploaded by the BCB on its socials, they mention the jersey takes inspiration from three things Bangladeshis take pride in - the jamdani, the Royal Bengal tiger, and the Sunderbans - in the design.

What can certainly be said is, even if Bangladesh ends up losing matches in the World Cup, they will be losing in style in more ways than one!