Bangladesh unscathed at lunch on day 3 after conceding 7-run lead to New Zealand

Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan played out 10 overs safely after New Zealand were bowled out for 317 in the morning session of day three the first Test in Sylhet.

Bangladesh reached 19-0 at lunch on day three.

The hosts needed a five-ball magic from Mominul Haque to end Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson's resistance but not before they went past Bangladesh's first innings score of 310.

New Zealand's new-ball duo frustrated Bangladesh with a 52-run partnership before Mominul trapped Jamieson leg-before. Four balls later, the part-time left-arm spinner cleaned up New Zealand's captain to put an end to their innings.

Kane Williamson top-scored for the visitors with 104 off 205 deliveries.