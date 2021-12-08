Bangladesh U19 team stuck at Kolkata Airport

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 01:58 pm

A SpiceJet Airlines plane was scheduled to take off at 10 am. The players, supporting staff and everyone else traveling with the team reached the airport on time. Then they came to know that the flight was delayed by six and a half hours.

Bangladesh Under-19 team had a great time in India, having won the title of the recently concluded triangular series. The team was supposed to return home on Wednesday but right now they are stuck at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata.

As per the revised schedule, the team will leave for Bangladesh from Kolkata at around 4.30 pm.

As the flight was delayed by more than six hours, the airport authority arranged facilities for the members of the team so that they can rest. Upon arrival in Bangladesh, they will be given a two-day rest. A training camp ahead of the Under-19 Asia Cup will begin on 14 December. 

Bangladesh will leave for the UAE on 20 December to participate in the Asia Cup and from there will head to the Caribbean on 2 January to take part in the Under-19 World Cup.

