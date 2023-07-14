Bangladesh U19 level youth ODI series against South Africa with 4-wicket win

Sports

BSS
14 July, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 07:56 pm

Related News

Bangladesh U19 level youth ODI series against South Africa with 4-wicket win

South Africa youngsters won the first match by 10 runs on DLS before Bangladesh leveled with 14 run victory. But South Africa again led the series, winning the third game by four wickets on DLS.

BSS
14 July, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 07:56 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Under-19 team leveled the five-match youth ODI series against South Africa, after winning the fourth game by four wickets at Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi today, thanks to a five-wicket haul of Rafi Uzzaman Rafi.

South Africa youngsters won the first match by 10 runs on DLS before Bangladesh leveled with 14 run victory. But South Africa again led the series, winning the third game by four wickets on DLS.

However, Bangladeshi youths showed a never-say-die attitude.

After being sent to bat first, South Africa were bowled out for just 128 in the fourth match in 35.2 overs with opener Luhan-dre Pretorius making highest 43.

For Bangladesh, Rafi Uzzman Rafi had claimed figures of 5-18 and was complemented by Rizan Hossain 3-24.

Bangladesh overhauled the target in 29 overs, reaching 131-6. Captain Mahfizur Rahman Rabby helped the side race to the victory with 25 not out. Opener Adil Bin Siddk and Ashrafuzzman also scored identical 25.

The series deciding fifth match is on July 17 at the same venue.

Cricket

Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

21h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country