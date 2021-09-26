Bangladesh U-19 to travel Sri Lanka for five ODIs in October

After a successful youth ODI series against Afghanistan, the Bangladesh Under-19 team is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a limited-over series starting mid-October. The news has been confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) through a media release.

Bangladesh Under-19 will reach Sri Lanka on October 7 and the first youth ODI will be held on October 15. The remaining matches of the series will take place on October 18, 20, 23 and 25 respectively. But the venue of the series hasn't been decided yet.

The Sri Lanka Under-19 team is currently undergoing a residential training program in Colombo focusing on their next assignments.

"The upcoming series will give the U-19 team an opportunity to play international cricket after a while, and help us work on finding the right combination to play in the U-19 World Cup in 2022," said Avishka Gunawardene, the newly appointed coach of the Sri Lanka Under-19 team.