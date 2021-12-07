Bangladesh U-19 thrash India U-19 B to bring Triangular Series home

Bangladesh U-19 thrashed India U-19 B by 181 runs in the final to seal the U-19 Triangular Series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Bangladesh's junior Tigers topped the group against India U-19 A and India U-19 B sides before bagging a huge win in the final.

Batting first, junior Tigers accumulated 234 runs thanks to Aich Mollah's 93 off 91 deliveries and Ashiqur Zaman's 50. But they did have a shaky start to the final. Mahfijul Islam was dismissed in the very first over but Iftakhar Hossain and Nawrose Prantik, who is the top scorer of the tournament, built a 40-run partnership to steady the ship.

Batters kept coming and going at one end but Aich Mollah stayed and scored runs at ease. He struck 10 fours and two sixes in his brilliant innings. He was accompanied well by Ashiqur who hit five boundaries and two maximums on his way to 50.

Apart from Aich Mollah and Ashiqur Zaman, only three batters reached the double-digit mark.

Dhanush Gowda of India U-19 B bagged three wickets while Ravi Kumar, Aum Kanabar, Shashwat Dangwal picked up a brace each.

Defending 234, Bangladesh U-19 roared at their loudest. Wickets kept pegging from the word go and India U-19 B had no answer to the Tigers' bowling attack. They were bundled out for a paltry 53 in 21.3 overs.

Only two batters - Uday Saharan and Kaushal S Tambe - got to double-digit mark for India U-19 B.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Naimur Rahman Noyon picked up 4 wickets to tremble India U-19 B's batting. Ashiqur Zaman, who picked up a fifty with the bat, bagged two wickets with ball in hand. S M Meherob Hasan also bagged a brace. Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament (8), picked up the other wicket.

Ashiqur Zaman was adjudged man of the match for his all-round performance in the final.

This Triangular Series was played as a warm-up to the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 which will be held in West Indies in January-February next year.

Bangladesh U-19 won all of the four matches they played against both India U-19 A and Indi U-19 B. With the final, a total of five matches was supposed to happen but one of the matches got cancelled due to rain.