Bangladesh U-19 to leave country for Sri Lanka tomorrow

Sports

BSS
06 October, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 06:46 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh Under-19 team is set to leave the country for a five-match one-day series against Sri Lanka tomorrow.

The Junior Tigers will have a four-day room quarantine in Sri Lanka upon their arrival before they start to practice there at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium (RDICS) in Dambulla.

The RDICS, however, will host all of the five matches of the series, which are scheduled to be held on October 15, 18, 20, 23 and 25.

Bangladesh youth team will depart Sri Lanka on October 26.

The young Tigers have recently beaten the Afghanistan Under-19 team by 3-2 in a five-match one-day series. They, however, lost the solitary four-day game against the Afghans.

The tour is part of their preparation for the upcoming ICC Under-19 World Cup, in which they are defending champions.

Cricket

Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team

