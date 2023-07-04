Bangladesh to try out different fast-bowling combinations in Afghanistan ODIs

Sports

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 03:09 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to try out different fast-bowling combinations in Afghanistan ODIs

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Chattogram starting on Wednesday, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal said they would try out different fast-bowling combinations in the games on pitches which are likely to assist the pacers. 

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 03:09 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Slowly but surely, Bangladesh are trying to move on from the idea of preparing spin-friendly pitches at home and rattling opponents. The number of white-ball games in Mirpur has reduced dramatically and the fast bowlers have grabbed the starring roles. 

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Chattogram starting on Wednesday, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal said they would try out different fast-bowling combinations in the games on pitches which are likely to assist the pacers. 

"The pitch is different. There is a tinge of green in it. In Chattogram, we generally get good batting pitches. I hope it will be the same this time around. But it will be slightly difficult in the first 10-15 overs for batters of both the teams," Tamim said in the pre-series press conference. 

Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said on Sunday that Bangladesh would adopt a rotation policy when it comes to players. Tamim echoed him in the press conference, saying that they could have three different fast-bowling combinations in three different matches. 

"The pacers are doing very well. We might see some changes here. We could see three different combinations in three different matches," he said. 

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

Now | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

7h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

French riot at ease

French riot at ease

4h | TBS World
How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

20h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

23h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake