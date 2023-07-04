Bangladesh to try out different fast-bowling combinations in Afghanistan ODIs

Slowly but surely, Bangladesh are trying to move on from the idea of preparing spin-friendly pitches at home and rattling opponents. The number of white-ball games in Mirpur has reduced dramatically and the fast bowlers have grabbed the starring roles.

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Chattogram starting on Wednesday, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal said they would try out different fast-bowling combinations in the games on pitches which are likely to assist the pacers.

"The pitch is different. There is a tinge of green in it. In Chattogram, we generally get good batting pitches. I hope it will be the same this time around. But it will be slightly difficult in the first 10-15 overs for batters of both the teams," Tamim said in the pre-series press conference.

Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said on Sunday that Bangladesh would adopt a rotation policy when it comes to players. Tamim echoed him in the press conference, saying that they could have three different fast-bowling combinations in three different matches.

"The pacers are doing very well. We might see some changes here. We could see three different combinations in three different matches," he said.