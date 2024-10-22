Bangladesh in trouble after Rabada strikes twice early in second innings

Bangladesh were reeling at 19 for 2 at Tea on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today, after Kagiso Rabada removed both Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque in quick succession.

Rabada's double blow came in the third over of the innings. Shadman, who struggled to cope with the extra bounce Rabada generated, edged the ball towards short leg, where Tony de Zorzi took a sharp catch to send him back for just 3 runs. Four deliveries later, Mominul fended at a rising delivery that took the edge, and Wiaan Mulder pouched a good low catch at slip, leaving the Bangladesh skipper out for a three-ball duck.

With Bangladesh losing two quick wickets, opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto managed to survive the remaining four overs before the break, ensuring there were no further losses as they went to Tea.

Earlier in the day, South Africa were bowled out for 308 in their first innings, gaining a commanding lead of 202 runs. Kyle Verreynne was the standout performer, top-scoring with a superb 114. He resumed on 18 and anchored two vital partnerships: a 119-run stand with Wiaan Mulder, who contributed a solid 54, and a crucial 66-run partnership with Dane Piedt (32) for the last wicket.

Verreynne's innings ended when he was stumped off the bowling of Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who finished with two wickets. Hasan Mahmud claimed three wickets, while Taijul Islam, who had taken five wickets on Day 1, was unable to add to his tally today.

South Africa, starting the morning on 140 for 6, extended their lead past 200, frustrating Bangladesh's efforts to keep the deficit manageable. Bangladesh, in their first innings, were dismissed for just 106 after opting to bat first on a challenging pitch.

With a daunting task ahead, Bangladesh now need to significantly improve on their first-innings score if they are to stretch the match into the fourth innings against a disciplined South African bowling attack.