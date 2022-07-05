Bangladesh to tour Zimbabwe for limited over series

BSS
05 July, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 10:13 pm

Bangladesh to tour Zimbabwe for limited over series

After returning to the country from their West Indies tour, Bangladesh players will hardly get any time to relax as they have to prepare themselves for a limited-over series against Zimbabwe.

The Tigers are all set to leave the country at the end of July for three-match ODI and three-match T20 series in Zimbabwe, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

Bangladesh players are expected to leave West Indies on July 18 after playing their third and last ODI match on July 16.

"We've finalised a fixture after discussing with the Zimbabwe Cricket Board. Since they are the host board, Zimbabwe will release the itinerary. Hopefully they will release it within a couple of days," Nizam Uddin said here today.

"Bangladesh will leave the country for Zimbabwe at the end of July and we'll play three ODIs and three T20s against the hosts."

While Bangladesh are believed to host the Asia Cup, the CEO dashed it saying that Sri Lanka looked prepared to arrange the regional tournament after hosting Australia in their country.

"Till now we are informed that Sri Lanka will organise the Asia Cup. Australia had toured the country of late and things looked that they (Sri Lanka) had overcome the challenge of hosting. We hope that the Asia Cup will be held as scheduled."

Sri Lanka had not hosted a multi-nation tournament since hosting the 2012 ICC World T20. The Asia Cup involves the five full members - Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The country was hit by an economic crisis and has been in a political turmoil since then.

