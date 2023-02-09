Bangladesh thump Nepal in SAFF U-20 Women's Championship final, lift title for the third time

Bangladesh lifted their third SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship title as they beat Nepal 3-0 at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Thursday.

The hosts came second only to India last year but managed to clinch the title in their own backyard.

Two quick goals towards the end of the first half ensured the hosts had a comfortable 2-0 lead at half time.

It was all Bangladesh in the opening first few minutes of the match. After some early chances, Bangladesh got a great opportunity in the 18th minute, only to be denied by Nepal goalkeeper Kabita.

Nepal came close to breaking the deadlock in the 36th minute but Amisha Karki's shot went past the target.

A couple of minutes later, Ripa took a powerful shot at goal but Kabita made a good save to concede a corner.

In the 42nd minute, Ripa got yet another chance and this time she didn't make any mistake.

Bangladesh captain Shamsunnahar netted her fifth goal of the tournament to double the lead in the dying moments of the first half.

Nepal threatened to break through in the second half but the tempo started to slow down after 65 minutes.

Karki almost scored the first Nepal goal but Rupna Chakma's brilliant save denied her.

Bangladesh found the back of the net for the third time as they made the best use of a set-piece. Ripa's magnificent delivery was pinpoint from a free kick from the edge of the box and Unnoti Khatun had an easy tap-in.