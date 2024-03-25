Bangladesh thrashed by stellar Sri Lanka, lose first Test by 328 runs

Mominul Haque's lone fight only reduced the margin of defeat for Bangladesh as the hosts were thrashed by 328 runs in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Sylhet. Sri Lanka dominated all through the match and take 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

Mominul remained unbeaten on 87 in Bangladesh's improbable chase of 511 runs in the fourth innings, only accompanied by Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 33-run innings.

This is Sri Lanka's second-biggest victory (in terms of runs) in Test cricket and first win in the ongoing World Test Championship.

The hosts had an uphill task in front of them requiring to chase 511. They were all at sea when they were reduced for 51/6 and the writing was on the wall for them.

But, Mominul's grit and determination helped him to play a solid knock as he kept the Sri Lankan bowlers at bay for quite a long period today.

Mominul and Mehidy Hasan Miraz combined for a 66-run for the seventh wicket but Rajitha who claimed 3-48, again struck when Miraz played an expensive drive to get thick outside edge after making 33 off 50 with six fours.

Shoriful Islam showeed some resilience but he too departed for 12 and the last two batters - Khaled Ahmed and Nahid Rana - went for a duck as Bangladesh were bundled out for 182 runs.

Five Bangladesh batters - Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Litton Das, Khaled Ahmed and Nahid Rana - were dismissed without scoring in the second innings.

Several stellar performances for Sri Lanka, and that was the difference between the two sides. Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis were sensational with the bat in both innings, managing twin tons and etching themselves into the record books.

Apart from Mominul's rear-guard action yesterday and today, and Taijul's act as night-watcher on day two, they lacked the application to stave off the Sri Lankan pace-bowling threat.

Sri Lanka posted 280 in the first innings with captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis both hitting 102. After wrapping up Bangladesh for 188, de Silva and Kamindu again hit centuries as Sri Lanka put up 418 in its second innings, to set a 511-run target for Bangladesh.