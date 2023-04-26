Bangladesh thrash Turkmenistan 6-0 in U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

It was an impressive performance as Bangladesh U-17 women's football team thrashed Turkmenistan by 6-0 goals in their opening group D match of AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers held today (Wednesday) at Jahan Besar Stadium, Kallang in Singapore.

In the proceeding, forward Thunuye Marma scored a brace while midfielder Puja Das, skipper Ruma Akter, forward Sourovi Akter Prity and substitute forward Srimoti Trishna scored one each to secure commanding victory for Bangladesh after leading the first half by 3-0 goals.

The Bangladesh U-17 eves, who went to participate in the tournament in the foreign soil for the first time, launched attack early and got reap when Puja scored the first goal in the 3rd minute. Thunuye Marma doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Bangladesh in the 5th minute while Ruma Akter further widened the team's margin scoring the third goal in the 39th minute of the match.



Back with a healthy 3-0 lead after the first half, Bangladesh continued onslaught and also maintained their domination in the second half.

Thunuye Marma scored her second and fourth goal for Bangladesh in the 65rd minute.



Sourovi Akter Prity joined the party scoring the fifth goal for Bangladesh in the 60th minute while Srimoti Trishna completed the tally scoring the sixth goal for Bangladesh in the 82nd minute, both from the spot kick.

Bangladesh completely dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Turkmenistan were totally off-colored.

Bangladesh, which pitted in Group D of AFC U-17 Qualifiers along with Turkmenistan and Singapore, will play their ultimate group match against host Singapore on Sunday (Apr 30).

Only one among the three teams of this group will move to the next round.