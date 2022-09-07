Bangladesh thrash Maldives 5-0 in Saff U-17 Championship

Sports

BSS
07 September, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 07:39 pm

Related News

Bangladesh thrash Maldives 5-0 in Saff U-17 Championship

Apart from Mirajul's hat-trick with three goals, Nazmul Huda Faysal and Murshed Ali supported with a lone goal each for the boys in red and green, who led the first half by 2-0 goals.

BSS
07 September, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 07:39 pm
Bangladesh thrash Maldives 5-0 in Saff U-17 Championship

Mirajul Islam slammed a brilliant hat-trick and steered Bangladesh U-17 football team to the semifinals as group champions thrashing the Maldives by 5-0 goals in their second and last group A match of SAFF U-17 championship on Wednesday.

Apart from Mirajul's hat-trick with three goals, Nazmul Huda Faysal and Murshed Ali supported with a lone goal each for the boys in red and green, who led the first half by 2-0 goals.
 
Held at Racecourse Int'l Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh had to wait a few minutes to take the lead when Namul scored the first goal in the early 4th minute.
 

Murshed Ali doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Bangladesh in the 38th minute while after the breather it was Mirajul who scored the remaining three goals for Bangladesh in the 74th, 77th and 90th minutes in the one-side affairs.

Earlier, Bangladesh U-17 soccer team got off to a flying start as they thrashed host Sri Lanka by 5-1 goals in their opening group A match held on Monday last.
 
A total of six teams -- host Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, defending champions India, Nepal and Bhutan -- split into two groups, are taking part in the regional tournament.
 
The top two teams from each group will play the cross semifinals on 12 September while the final of the tournament is slated on 14 September.
 
All the matches will be held at Racecourse Int'l Stadium in Colombo.
 

 

Cricket

SAFF U-17 Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

5h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

7h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How will Bangladesh be benefitted by diesel, gas from India?

How will Bangladesh be benefitted by diesel, gas from India?

2h | Videos
North Korea sides with Russia in Russo-Ukrainian war

North Korea sides with Russia in Russo-Ukrainian war

3h | Videos
Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

4h | Videos
Liz Truss made new UK PM

Liz Truss made new UK PM

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 