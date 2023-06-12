Bangladesh thrash Malaysia in Women's Emerging Asia Cup

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 04:25 pm

Bangladesh thrash Malaysia in Women&#039;s Emerging Asia Cup

Bangladesh got off to a good start by beating Malaysia by a big margin in the ongoing Women's Emerging Asia Cup. Bangladesh defeated Malaysia by 97 runs in their first match in Mong Kok.

The Asian Cricket Council has organised the Women's Emerging Asia Cup for the first time.

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat although the start was not good. On the one hand, wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

At the other end, Murshida Khatun led the team's innings. Based on her unbeaten innings of 57 runs from 44 balls, Bangladesh's collection stood at 148 with the loss of 6 wickets.

In response, Malaysia couldn't stand up to Bangladesh's bowling attack when they came to bat. After playing 20 overs, they managed to score only 51 runs, losing eight wickets.

Five bowlers shared the wickets for Bangladesh. Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in their second match.

