Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 to reach Saff Women's Championship final again

It was a reincarnation of the Brazil versus Germany scoreline from the 2014 World Cup as Bangladesh defeated Bhutan 7-1 in the Saff Women's Championship semifinal on Sunday.

The Bangladesh women's team showcased their attacking prowess throughout the match, overwhelming their opponents at Nepal's Dasharath Stadium.

From the outset, Bangladesh played an aggressive brand of football, finding the net within just seven minutes. Rituparna Chakma opened the scoring with a powerful shot from outside the box after receiving a pass from Tahura. Even after taking the lead, the momentum did not falter as Bangladesh continued to press forward.

In the 15th minute, Tahura doubled the advantage with a beautifully controlled dribble followed by a stunning shot from outside the penalty area. The captain, Sabina Khatoon, then added to the scoreline in the 26th minute, deftly converting a cross from the right to make it 3-0. Just ten minutes later, in the 36th minute, Tahura struck again, scoring her second goal with another shot from distance.

Sabina wasn't finished yet; in the 37th minute, she found the net for the second time, taking the ball from midfield, outmanoeuvring the goalkeeper, and slotting it home. Bhutan managed to score a consolation goal in the 41st minute, leaving Bangladesh with a commanding 5-1 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Bangladesh maintain their control, though they exhibited signs of slowing down, likely conserving energy for the final. However, Tahura completed her hat trick in the 58th minute with a clever chip shot after receiving the ball from Monica Chakma.

Bangladesh's seventh goal came from defender Masura Parveen in the 72nd minute, who scored with a powerful header from a corner kick taken by Sanjida. Despite several more opportunities to extend the lead, Bangladesh finished the match with a comprehensive 7-1 victory, securing their place in the final of the tournament.