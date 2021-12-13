Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 6-0 in SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship

It was a magnificent performance by Maria Manda and Co. as Bangladesh recorded a massive 6-0 goals victory over visiting Bhutan in their second match of SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship held today (Monday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur area.

The day's win saw Bangladesh secure four points from two matches while Bhutan remained at their previous credit of three points playing the same number of matches.

The Bangladesh eve team launched early attacks by taking full control in the beginning of the one-sided affairs and they maintained it till the final whistle ensuring their remarkable victory on the day.

In the proceeding, Tohura Khatun and Shahada Akter Ripa struck twice each while Ritu Porna Chakma and captain Maria Manda supported them with one goal apiece for Bangladesh who led the first half by 3-0 goals.

Tohura opened an account scoring the first goal for Bangladesh early in the second minute while Ripa doubled the lead scoring the second goal for the hosts in the 41st minute of the match.

Tohura scored her second and third goal for Bangladesh in the 45+3rd minute while after the lemon break Ripa scored her second and fourth goal for Bangladesh in the 47th minute.

Riptu Porna Chakma joined the goal feast scoring the fifth goal for Bangladesh in the 69th minute while skipper Maria completed the winners' tally scoring the sixth goal in the 90+2nd minute of the match. The host complicatedly dominated the proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Bhutan were totally off-colored.

Bangladesh will play their third match against India on December 17 before playing their last match against Sri Lanka on December 19 at the same venue.

Bangladesh, earlier, played out to goalless draw with Nepal in their opening match. Despite dominating the entire proceeding Bangladesh were deprived from victory and they had to leave the field with one point. While Bhutan made a flying start as they dumped Sri Lanka by 5-0 goals.