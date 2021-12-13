Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 6-0 in SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship

Sports

BSS
13 December, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 06:35 pm

Related News

Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 6-0 in SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship

The Bangladesh eve team launched early attacks by taking full control in the beginning of the one-sided affairs and they maintained it till the final whistle ensuring their remarkable victory on the day.

BSS
13 December, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 6-0 in SAFF U-19 Women&#039;s Football Championship

It was a magnificent performance by Maria Manda and Co. as Bangladesh recorded a massive 6-0 goals victory over visiting Bhutan in their second match of SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship held today (Monday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur area.

The day's win saw Bangladesh secure four points from two matches while Bhutan remained at their previous credit of three points playing the same number of matches.

The Bangladesh eve team launched early attacks by taking full control in the beginning of the one-sided affairs and they maintained it till the final whistle ensuring their remarkable victory on the day.

In the proceeding, Tohura Khatun and Shahada Akter Ripa struck twice each while Ritu Porna Chakma and captain Maria Manda supported them with one goal apiece for Bangladesh who led the first half by 3-0 goals.

Tohura opened an account scoring the first goal for Bangladesh early in the second minute while Ripa doubled the lead scoring the second goal for the hosts in the 41st minute of the match.

Tohura scored her second and third goal for Bangladesh in the 45+3rd minute while after the lemon break Ripa scored her second and fourth goal for Bangladesh in the 47th minute.

Riptu Porna Chakma joined the goal feast scoring the fifth goal for Bangladesh in the 69th minute while skipper Maria completed the winners' tally scoring the sixth goal in the 90+2nd minute of the match. The host complicatedly dominated the proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Bhutan were totally off-colored.

Bangladesh will play their third match against India on December 17 before playing their last match against Sri Lanka on December 19 at the same venue.

Bangladesh, earlier, played out to goalless draw with Nepal in their opening match. Despite dominating the entire proceeding Bangladesh were deprived from victory and they had to leave the field with one point. While Bhutan made a flying start as they dumped Sri Lanka by 5-0 goals.

Football

Bangladesh Football Federation / Bangladesh Women's Football Team / SAFF Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

4h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

6h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

7h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh in the 5G era

Bangladesh in the 5G era

1h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

2h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

3h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 