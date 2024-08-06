Bangladesh A Team's departure for Pakistan delayed due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

The Bangladesh A team's departure for Pakistan has been delayed by at least 48 hours due to unavailable circumstances, a press release of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) stated.

The Bangladesh A Team was scheduled to leave for Pakistan tonight (Tuesday) to play two four-day and three one day matches against Pakistan A.

The press release said that the BCB is in constant communication with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the A Team's tour.

The first four-day game is scheduled for August 10-13, while the second match will take place on 17-20 August.

The three one-day matches will follow the four-day series, scheduled for 23, 25, and 27, August respectively.