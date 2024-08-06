Bangladesh A Team's departure for Pakistan delayed due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

Sports

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 08:55 pm

Related News

Bangladesh A Team's departure for Pakistan delayed due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

The Bangladesh A Team was scheduled to leave for Pakistan tonight (Tuesday) to play two four-day and three one day matches against Pakistan A.

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 08:55 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh A team's departure for Pakistan has been delayed by at least 48 hours due to unavailable circumstances, a press release of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) stated.

The Bangladesh A Team was scheduled to leave for Pakistan tonight (Tuesday) to play two four-day and three one day matches against Pakistan A.

The press release said that the BCB is in constant communication with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the A Team's tour. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in constant communication with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the A team's tour," said the BCB in their statement.

The first four-day game is scheduled for August 10-13, while the second match will take place on 17-20 August.

The three one-day matches will follow the four-day series, scheduled for 23, 25, and 27, August respectively.

Cricket

Bangladesh A Cricket Team / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos