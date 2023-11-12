Bangladesh team to receive Tk 2 crore despite disastrous World Cup

Bangladesh's World Cup campaign didn't go as planned, to say the least. They had arguably the worst World Cup in their history and even skipper Shakib Al Hasan admitted that. The team returned home on Sunday.

Bangladesh won two out of their nine matches - against Afghanistan in their tournament opener, and against Sri Lanka which kind of secured the eighth place necessary for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The two victories mean Bangladesh will get USD 80,000 - USD 40,000 for each win. They will also receive USD 100,000 for failing to reach the knockout stage of the tournament. In total, the Bangladesh team will receive USD 180,000 for the tournament, which is Tk 1 crore 97 lakh and 73 thousand in Bangladeshi currency.

The winners of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 are set to receive USD 4 million (Almost Tk 45 crore in Bangladeshi currency) and the runners-up will receive USD 2 million (Almost Tk 23 crore in Bangladeshi currency).