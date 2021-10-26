'Bangladesh team management feels like a rehab centre': Mashrafe

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 04:42 pm

He took to his social media saying that Mahmudullah, Litton and other players playing on the field shouldn't be the only ones to be blamed.

Bangladesh suffered a 5-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in their Super 12 opener in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Questions were raised regarding Mahmudullah Riyad's captaincy and Litton Kumar Das's missed catches which cost Tigers badly. But ex-skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza believes the coaches and team management should also take responsibility and be blamed equally for the loss.

He took to his social media saying that Mahmudullah, Litton and other players playing on the field shouldn't be the only ones to be blamed. The team management has a part to play and the coach should convey his message during the came when he thinks important. 

"During 9.4 overs, SL were 79/4 and drinks break took place. Our coach came to the field. Then what did he say to Riyad? If he has said something, then why Riyad should only be blamed?." Mashrafe posted on his official Facebook page.

"I agree that the on-field captain's decision is the final call. But during a crunch moment, doesn't the coach discuss with the captain? Did he want to know what was the captain's plan?"

Mashrafe also added that if the coach doesn't say anything regarding team plan during any break, then maybe he shouldn't enter the field at all. 

"If the coach hasn't said anything to him, then during drinks break, the team boy should only go and say hi hello. What is the need of the coach then?"

"Looking at the team management, it feels like a rehab centre where all the South Africans who didn't get a job there is working here in our rehab centre. Sacking them is another problem, because they will take away all the money as per contract. So it stands that they will do whatever they want as long as they are here," Mashrafe concluded.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza / Bangladesh Cricket Team

