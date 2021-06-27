Bangladesh team leaving for Zimbabwe tour on Tuesday

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 06:40 pm
Bangladesh team leaving for Zimbabwe tour on Tuesday

The 18-man Test squad will fly out first with the players included in the ODI squad flying on 9 July and the T20I players flying last on 16 July.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

After playing in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) the Bangladesh national team cricketers will be gearing up for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

They will be flying for Zimbabwe in the early hours of Tuesday (flight is scheduled at 4:25 am), to play one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. 

The 18-man Test squad will fly out first with the players included in the ODI squad flying on 9 July and the T20I players flying last on 16 July.

The players will not have to be in quarantine and they will be in training from the next day of arriving in Zimbabwe. 

But for that to happen, they will have to take all the Covid tests and ensure that they come out negative, 48 hours before flying to Zimbabwe. 

Bangladesh will play a two-day practice match from 3-4 July before the solitary Test begins on 7 July. 

They will play three ODIs on 16, 18 and 20 July and then three T20Is on 23, 25 and 27 July. 

All the matches will take place in Harare. 

 

Test squad: Mominul Haque (C), Tamim Iqbal, Sadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudullah.

