Bangladesh team leave country for Zimbabwe tour

The Bangladesh cricket team has left for Zimbabwe for a Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. A group of the team boarded a Qatar Airways flight at 4.25 am on Tuesday.

A total of 18 players and staff have left for Zimbabwe on Tuesday. The players of the ODI squad will leave on July 9 and the ones who will play the T20 series are due to leave on July 16.

Shakib Al Hasan will soon join the Test squad. The all-rounder will leave for Zimbabwe from the United States.

The Bangladesh team won't have to undergo any kind of quarantine on arrival in Zimbabwe and will be allowed to start practising immediately. All the cricketers have tested negative for Covid-19, according to the reports that came out on June 27.

Bangladesh will play a two-day warm-up match which will begin on July 3. The visitors will face Zimbabwe in the one-off Test starting on July 7. The three ODIs will be held on July 16, 18 and 20 respectively.

Bangladesh will play three T20Is as well in the series. The matches will be held on July 23, 25 and 27 respectively.