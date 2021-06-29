Bangladesh team leave country for Zimbabwe tour

Sports

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 02:34 pm

Related News

Bangladesh team leave country for Zimbabwe tour

The Bangladesh team won't have to undergo any kind of quarantine on arrival in Zimbabwe and will be allowed to start practising immediately.

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 02:34 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh cricket team has left for Zimbabwe for a Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. A group of the team boarded a Qatar Airways flight at 4.25 am on Tuesday. 

A total of 18 players and staff have left for Zimbabwe on Tuesday. The players of the ODI squad will leave on July 9 and the ones who will play the T20 series are due to leave on July 16.

Shakib Al Hasan will soon join the Test squad. The all-rounder will leave for Zimbabwe from the United States. 

The Bangladesh team won't have to undergo any kind of quarantine on arrival in Zimbabwe and will be allowed to start practising immediately. All the cricketers have tested negative for Covid-19, according to the reports that came out on June 27.

Bangladesh will play a two-day warm-up match which will begin on July 3. The visitors will face Zimbabwe in the one-off Test starting on July 7. The three ODIs will be held on July 16, 18 and 20 respectively.

Bangladesh will play three T20Is as well in the series. The matches will be held on July 23, 25 and 27 respectively.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Bangladesh Tour of Zimbabwe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

18h | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

19h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

19h | Videos
Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook