Bangladesh A team honours fallen heroes of student-led protests

In a heartfelt tribute, the Bangladesh A Team players and management offered prayers and paid their respects to the lives lost in the recent student-led mass movement. The team gathered at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur on Wednesday, just before the start of their practice session.

The past few weeks have seen significant unrest and tragic loss of life due to the widespread protests led by students demanding justice and governmental reform. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the cricket team took a moment to honor those who had fallen.

This gesture by the Bangladesh A Team underscores the broader national sentiment of mourning and the call for justice that has swept across the country. The players hope their tribute will amplify the message of peace and solidarity, encouraging all to come together in support of a brighter future for Bangladesh.