Bangladesh team fined 20% of their match fees for slow over rate in 1st T20I against Pakistan

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 01:57 pm

Hasan and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh team have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match as they were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration during the first T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Meanwhile, Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Hasan was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Hasan, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of Bangladesh's innings, when Hasan gave an inappropriate sendoff to batter Nurul Hasan after dismissing him caught behind the wicket .

Hasan and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the Covid-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Sharfudoulla Ibne Shahid and Masudur Rahman, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Tanvir Ahmed levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

