Bangladesh team celebrate Bangabandhu's birthday during practice

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 103rd birth anniversary was celebrated by the Bangladesh cricket team in Sylhet on Friday.

The Bangladesh team celebrated Bangabandhu's birthday by cutting a cake on the field during practice.

Apart from all the cricketers, there was also coaching staff at the team practice.

ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and the rest of the team were present during the cake-cutting.

The cake was cut by the newest member of the team, Towhid Hridoy.

This young batter cut the cake and fed it to everyone.

Ireland has come to Bangladesh to play three ODIs and T20Is and one Test each.

The series will start with the first ODI in Sylhet on March 18.

The next two ODIs will also be held at this ground.

The T20 series will be held in Chittagong while the only Test match will be in Mirpur.