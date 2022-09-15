Bangladesh to take part in six-day camp in Dubai and play two T20Is against UAE

Shanto Mahmud
15 September, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 07:22 pm

BCB's chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said that the camp will start on 22 October and last until 27 October. The two T20Is are scheduled to take place on 25 and 27 October. The team will return to the country for a brief period before flying  to New Zealand.

Bangladesh cricket team is set to tour the UAE once again and take part in a camp in Dubai ahead of the triangular T20I series in New Zealand starting on 7 October. The team will play two T20Is against the UAE as part of the preparation for the tri-series that will involve Bangladesh, Pakistan and hosts New Zealand. 

BCB's chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said that the camp will start on 22 October and last until 27 October. The two T20Is are scheduled to take place on 25 and 27 October. The team will return to the country for a brief period before flying  to New Zealand.

"The team wasn't able to prepare well here due to the [inclement] weather. So, we have decided to send the team to the UAE for a camp that  includes two T20Is against the UAE. We've already contacted the Emirates Cricket Board. We can use the facilities of Dubai Sports City or other places there. Our team management believes it will be helpful for us. We will be there from 22 to 28 September. We will return to Dhaka [after the completion of the camp] and then be on our way to New Zealand," Chowdhury said.

The BCB CEO stated that it's up to the management to decide whether the team will call back captain Shakib Al Hasan who is in the Caribbean playing the CPL.

"The team management will decide whether they need Shakib [Al Hasan] in the UAE camp. We have already given him an NOC for a domestic league," he said. 

 

