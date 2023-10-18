Bangladesh sweat on Shakib's fitness ahead of India game

Sports

AFP
18 October, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 09:07 pm

Related News

Bangladesh sweat on Shakib's fitness ahead of India game

The star all-rounder is battling to overcome a thigh injury he suffered during Friday's eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in Chennai.

AFP
18 October, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 09:07 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is to have a fitness test just hours before Thursday's World Cup match against in-form tournament hosts India in Pune.

The star all-rounder is battling to overcome a thigh injury he suffered during Friday's eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in Chennai.

Shakib scored 40 with the bat and the spinner completed his bowling quota of 10 overs in a return of 1-54 before hobbling off the field.

"He had a good batting session yesterday," Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha told a pre-match press conference in Pune on Wednesday. "He did a bit of running between the wickets as well.

"We are waiting for the result of the scan we did today (Wednesday).

"We haven't tried his bowling yet. We will assess him tomorrow morning, and make a decision."

The former Sri Lanka batsman added: "If he is not ready to play, we won't risk it. If he is ready, there's a chance of him playing."

India head into Thursday's game looking to make it four wins out of four this World Cup.

Bangladesh, by contrast, have lost their last two matches after starting the World Cup with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Shakib al Hasan / India Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

10h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

13h | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

18m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

15h | TBS SPORTS
Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

17h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

19h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

21h | TBS World