Bangladesh survive Sri Lanka scare to keep Champions Trophy qualification hopes alive

A record partnership for the third wicket between Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto helped Bangladesh down Sri Lanka by three wickets in the World Cup in Delhi.

A flurry of wickets towards the wicket meant it became a little bit tight but Bangladesh managed to seal the deal.

It's just their second win in the tournament and first after six straight losses. With this victory, Bangladesh kept the hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy alive.

Bangladesh were on top in their chase of a target of 280 with Shakib and Shanto putting up a century stand for the third wicket. Dilshan Madushanka struck early for Sri Lanka, removing opener Tanzid Hasan for nine off five balls.

Then, Madushanka struck again in the seventh over, removing Litton Das (23).

Then Shakib added 169 off 149 with Shanto which was Bangladesh's highest World Cup partnership for the third wicket.

Shakib hit 12 fours and two sixes in his superb 65-ball-82, overcoming a difficult start and riding his luck after being dropped off Angelo Mathews.

Shanto returned to form after a string of low scores with a measured 90 off 101 balls with the help of 12 boundaries.

Mahmudullah, Bangladesh's leading run-getter in this tournament, played a good hand towards the end.

Mathews picked up two wickets for Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Charith Asalanka notched up his maiden World Cup hundred as Sri Lanka amassed against Bangladesh in Delhi on Monday.

Sri Lanka were a bit rattled after Angelo Mathews was adjudged timed out but Asalanka was calm and composed throughout the innings to take Sri Lanka to a decent total.

Initially, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bowl. Aiming to put in a good start, Sri Lanka were rocked early by Shoriful Islam in the opening over, as the pacer removed opener Kusal Perera, courtesy of a fantastic diving catch from Mushfiqur Rahim.

Perera nicked behind a good length delivery, and the wicketkeeper put in a stunning diving catch to his left, and completed a one-handed effort.

With Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis rebuilding for Sri Lanka after their opening stutter, Shakib Al Hasan removed the latter in the 12th over for 19 off 30 balls. Meanwhile, Nissanka (41) departed in the 13th over, missing out on a half-century.

Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka once again began the rebuilding process for Sri Lanka, and steadied the ship. But Samarawickrama (41) lost his wicket to Shakib in the 25th over, and then controversy struck before the next ball.

Angelo Mathews arrived late to bat and Shakib appealed, to which it was adjudged that the Sri Lankan was timed out. Mathews had to depart without facing a ball.

Asalanka had good partnerships with Dhananjaya de Silva (36) and then the tailenders to help Sri Lanka put up a good total.

Shoriful and Shakib picked up two wickets each. Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up three scalps.